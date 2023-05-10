The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .280 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (27.8%).

He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

