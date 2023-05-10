Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .358.
- Arcia has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Arcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (53.3%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (1-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.71 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .338 batting average against him.
