After going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .358.

Arcia has had a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), including multiple hits five times (33.3%).

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Arcia has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (53.3%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings