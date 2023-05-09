Player props are available for Jack Hughes and Martin Necas, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having registered 43 goals and 56 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 2 2 4 4 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 1 1 2 5 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Dougie Hamilton has 22 goals and 53 assists for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas' 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina add up to 71 total points on the season.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Sebastian Aho is one of the top contributors for Carolina with 68 total points (0.9 per game), with 36 goals and 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4

