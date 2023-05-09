Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (24-11) clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (21-15) in the series opener at Truist Park on Tuesday, May 9. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Red Sox have +150 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Nick Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Braves went 5-3 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (52.4%) in those games.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

