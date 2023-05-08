The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 127-97 win versus the Warriors, Davis put up 25 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 20.7 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 13.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA 41.5 41 37.2 PR 38.5 38.4 34.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.7 per game, which account for 13.2% and 15.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per contest, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 33 25 13 3 0 4 3 5/4/2023 33 11 7 4 0 3 1 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

