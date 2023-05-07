The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 227.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 41 times.

Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.

Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.

Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

The Nuggets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

Denver has a record of 6-7, a 46.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Phoenix sports a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0).

The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

