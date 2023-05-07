Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ryan Mountcastle will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles meet at Truist Park on Sunday, at 11:35 AM ET.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank second-best in baseball with 57 total home runs.

Atlanta's .473 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Atlanta has the No. 5 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (185 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .345.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.60 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.253).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.

Elder has recorded four quality starts this season.

Elder will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Charlie Morton Yusei Kikuchi

