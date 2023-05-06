The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .296 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (34.5%).

He has hit a home run in 27.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 44.8% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.2%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

