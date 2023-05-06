Bookmakers have set player props for Anthony Davis, Stephen Curry and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-120) 14.5 (+100) 2.5 (-120) 0.5 (+175)

The 24.5-point total set for Davis on Saturday is 1.4 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 2.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (14.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis has averaged 0.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 9.5 (-115) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118)

Saturday's over/under for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 2.4 less than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 9.5.

James has averaged 6.8 assists this season, 1.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (+105)

The 17.8 points D'Angelo Russell scores per game are 2.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Russell's rebounding average of 3.0 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Russell has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-118) 5.5 (-133) 5.5 (-133) 4.5 (-161)

The 29.4 points Curry scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Saturday.

Curry's rebounding average of 6.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (5.5).

Curry's assist average -- 6.3 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Curry has hit 4.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (4.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-105) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-149)

The 20.4 points Jordan Poole has scored per game this season is 5.9 more than his prop total set for Saturday (14.5).

Poole's per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Poole's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is 2.0 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Poole has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 1.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

