The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -115 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 42 of 89 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

In the 23 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 14-9 in those games.

The Devils have been listed as the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Carolina is 14-9 (victorious in 60.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

New Jersey has a record of 4-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (+180) 3.5 (-128) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.3 2.3

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 2.9 2.6

