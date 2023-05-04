Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .275 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 29.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (29.4%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (47.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.4 per game).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.