Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves' 52 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .468 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 170 total runs this season.

The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .343.

The Braves rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-best ERA (3.53) in the majors this season.

The Braves rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.242 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Bryce Elder Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Wright Brayan Bello

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.