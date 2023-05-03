Sean Murphy -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (24) this season while batting .276 with 15 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in the league in slugging.

In 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (30.8%).

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (42.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (15.4%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 19.2%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings