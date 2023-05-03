On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .206 with two doubles and four walks.

In seven of 11 games this season, Harris II got a hit, but only one each time.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (45.5%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 10 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings