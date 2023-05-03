Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's playoff slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the New Jersey Devils for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-120) in this matchup against the Devils (+100).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Devils (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline 74 times this season, and have gone 49-25 in those games.
- Carolina has gone 48-24 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been made an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.
- Over the last 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Devils have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils have given up 2.7 goals per game, 222 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their third-best goal differential is +67.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.