Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (20-10) into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park, on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Acuna is at .362, the third-best average in the league, while Arraez is first at .435.

The probable starters are Kyle Wright (0-1) for the Braves and Braxton Garrett (1-0) for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright

Wright (0-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing two hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .254.

Kyle Wright vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.375) and 26 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-11 in three innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty went three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

In five games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.

Garrett heads into this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Braxton Garrett vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .254 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 255 total hits and seventh in MLB play with 156 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.450) and are fourth in all of MLB with 46 home runs.

Garrett has pitched three innings without giving up an earned run on one hit, while striking out three against the Braves this season.

