The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .253 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Riley has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 27 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (18.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (44.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
  • In 48.1% of his games this year (13 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.96, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
