The Boston Bruins are on their home ice at TD Garden Sunday against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3.

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 7-5 FLA 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 41 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players