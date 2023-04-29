Player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Jack Hughes and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2

ABC, ESPN+, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 92 points (29 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 19:36 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 2 2 3

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Mika Zibanejad has 91 points (1.1 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 52 assists.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Devils Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 0 0 1

Adam Fox Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Adam Fox's 71 points this season have come via 12 goals and 59 assists.

Fox Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Apr. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Apr. 22 0 0 0 3 at Devils Apr. 20 0 2 2 2 at Devils Apr. 18 0 4 4 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes is an offensive leader for New Jersey with 99 points (1.3 per game), with 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games (playing 19:57 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 6 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 1 0 1 3

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Nico Hischier has racked up 80 points this season, with 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Apr. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 18 0 0 0 5

