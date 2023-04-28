MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, April 28
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the ball on Friday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Marcus Stroman toeing the rubber for the Cubs, and Jesus Luzardo getting the call for the Marlins.
Keep reading to find the pitching matchups for every game on the docket for April 28.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (0-4) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (1-2) when the teams face off on Friday.
|KC: Lyles
|MIN: Lopez
|5 (31.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|3.00
|6.6
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -275
- KC Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Stroman (2-2) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Luzardo (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|CHC: Stroman
|MIA: Luzardo
|5 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.1 IP)
|2.17
|ERA
|3.62
|9.3
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Cubs at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2) when the clubs play on Friday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|DET: Rodríguez
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (31 IP)
|5.12
|ERA
|2.32
|11.6
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers
- BAL Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Orioles at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (2-2) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will look to Chad Kuhl (0-1) when the teams play Friday.
|PIT: Hill
|WSH: Kuhl
|5 (26 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (18.1 IP)
|4.85
|ERA
|7.36
|7.6
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals
- PIT Odds to Win: -140
- WSH Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Pirates at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound as they play the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (1-1) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|SEA: Castillo
|TOR: Manoah
|5 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.1 IP)
|1.52
|ERA
|5.13
|10.3
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Mariners at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (1-1) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Nick Pivetta (1-1) when the clubs meet on Friday.
|CLE: Bieber
|BOS: Pivetta
|5 (30.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (19.2 IP)
|3.23
|ERA
|4.58
|6.5
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Guardians at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (1-0) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will hand the ball to David Peterson (1-3) when the teams meet Friday.
|ATL: Fried
|NYM: Peterson
|3 (15 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.2 IP)
|0.60
|ERA
|7.36
|6.6
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- NYM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (1-2) when the teams play Friday.
|TB: Eflin
|CHW: Giolito
|3 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|2.81
|ERA
|4.50
|9.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -150
- CHW Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Rays at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-2) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Jacob deGrom (2-0) when the teams meet Friday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|TEX: deGrom
|5 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.2 IP)
|6.30
|ERA
|3.04
|10.8
|K/9
|14.5
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -210
- NYY Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 7 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Yankees at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Wade Miley (3-1) when the clubs play Friday.
|LAA: Anderson
|MIL: Miley
|4 (20 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (23 IP)
|7.20
|ERA
|1.96
|5.0
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -135
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Angels at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez (2-2) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|PHI: Nola
|HOU: Valdez
|5 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (32 IP)
|5.40
|ERA
|2.25
|7.0
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -155
- PHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Phillies at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (1-3) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will give the start to Kyle Freeland (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|ARI: Kelly
|COL: Freeland
|5 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.1 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|4.28
|8.5
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- ARI Odds to Win: -125
- COL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 11 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luis Cessa (0-3) to the hill as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (0-2) when the teams meet Friday.
|CIN: Cessa
|OAK: Muller
|4 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (23.2 IP)
|10.80
|ERA
|7.23
|3.8
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics
- OAK Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Reds at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (2-2) to the hill as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Dustin May (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|STL: Flaherty
|LAD: May
|5 (27.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (29.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|3.07
|8.6
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -145
- STL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Bet now: Click here for a new user bonus with BetMGM.
Live Stream Cardinals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.