On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

In five of 18 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings