In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 18th.

The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Grizzlies are scoring more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (114). And they are allowing less at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

Memphis allows 109.2 points per game at home, and 116.8 on the road.

The Grizzlies collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than on the road (25.5).

Grizzlies Injuries