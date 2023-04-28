In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.

These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Ja Morant 28.5 -110 26.2 Desmond Bane 24.5 -115 21.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 -105 18.6 Dillon Brooks 11.5 -115 14.3 Xavier Tillman 9.5 +100 7.0

