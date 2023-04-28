The Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks included, will be in action at 10:30 PM on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 116-99 win over the Lakers, Brooks tallied eight points.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.3 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.8 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 20.2 20.5 PR 15.5 17.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 2 2.1



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

Brooks is responsible for taking 13.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.6 per game.

He's knocked down two threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers give up 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers concede 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 30 8 2 0 2 0 0 4/24/2023 41 11 5 4 1 0 0 4/22/2023 19 7 2 0 1 0 1 4/19/2023 23 12 1 3 2 0 0 4/16/2023 29 15 4 2 2 0 0 3/7/2023 27 13 1 0 3 1 0 2/28/2023 27 7 3 2 2 0 2 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

