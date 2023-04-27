Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are ahead 3-1 in the series. The Maple Leafs are favored (-155) against the Lightning (+135).
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have a 41-27 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Toronto has a record of 30-17 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Maple Leafs have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 1-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In Toronto's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the NHL.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 games.
- In the last 10 games, Lightning's games average 10.4 goals, one goal higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Lightning have the league's eighth-best scoring offense (280 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Lightning have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- They have a +28 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
