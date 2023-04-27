The Atlanta Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 230.5.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Eight of the Hawks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0).

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 19-24 43-39 Hawks 36-46 4-2 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.