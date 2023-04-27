Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-6.5
|230.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has combined with its opponent to score more than 230.5 points in 54 of 82 games this season.
- Atlanta has a 236.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.1 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|54
|65.9%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road tilts (22-19-0).
- The Celtics record just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston has a 31-11 record against the spread and a 39-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total eight times.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
- The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|19-24
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|4-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
