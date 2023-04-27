Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (17-8) and Miami Marlins (12-13) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:20 PM ET on April 27.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.84 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has entered seven games this season favored by -190 or more, and won each of those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 65.5% chance to win.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 130 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.38).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 22 Astros L 6-3 Kyle Wright vs Framber Valdez
April 23 Astros L 5-2 Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
April 24 Marlins W 11-0 Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
April 25 Marlins W 7-4 Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
April 26 Marlins W 6-4 Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
April 27 Marlins - Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
April 28 @ Mets - Max Fried vs David Peterson
April 29 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
April 30 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Jose Butto
May 1 @ Mets - Bryce Elder vs Kodai Senga
May 2 @ Marlins - Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.