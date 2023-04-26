Check out the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31), which currently includes three players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

On Monday when these squads last played, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 117-111 in OT. In the Lakers' victory, Austin Reaves scored 23 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Desmond Bane scored 36 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up just 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies have been putting up 112.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 14th in the NBA with 112.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in the league defensively with 108.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

