Find the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31), which currently includes three players listed, as the Grizzlies prepare for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers needed overtime to beat the Grizzlies 117-111 on Monday when they last played. In the Lakers' victory, Austin Reaves recorded 23 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Desmond Bane scored 36 in the losing effort for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Dennis Schroder: Questionable (Achilles), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Questionable (Foot)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 34-7.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies have been scoring 112.9 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in the league), and give up 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 222.5

