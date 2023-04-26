Player prop bet odds for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-175)

The 26.2 points Morant has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (27.5).

Morant has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (7.5).

Morant's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-105)

Wednesday's points prop for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 19.5. That is 0.9 more than his season average.

He grabs 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jackson has picked up 1.0 assist per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 5.5 (-105) 3.5 (-149) 3.5 (+135)

The 24.5-point over/under for Desmond Bane on Wednesday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

Bane's rebounding average -- 5.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Bane averages 4.4 assists, 0.9 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Bane, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 12.5 (-133) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210)

The 22.5-point over/under set for Davis on Wednesday is 3.4 lower than his scoring average of 25.9.

Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 9.5 (-133) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)

The 27.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

James has averaged 1.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game, 1.3 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

