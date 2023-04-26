The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In 56 of 82 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 221.5 points.

The average point total in Memphis' outings this year is 229.9, 8.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies have gone 40-42-0 ATS this season.

This season, Memphis has won 48 out of the 63 games, or 76.2%, in which it has been favored.

Memphis has a record of 36-6, a 85.7% win rate, when it's favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 56 68.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9 Lakers 59 72% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 3-7 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.

Five of Grizzlies' past 10 games have gone over the total.

When playing at home, Memphis has a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-26-0).

The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 0.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Memphis scores more than 116.6 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45 Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 34-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 113 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.