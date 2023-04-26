The Memphis Grizzlies are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 222.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -4.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 222.5 points 54 times.
  • Memphis has an average point total of 229.9 in its outings this year, 7.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.
  • This season, Memphis has been favored 63 times and won 48, or 76.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Memphis has won 34 of its 40 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 58 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 222.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 233.8, 11.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.
  • The Lakers have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won nine of its 27 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 54 65.9% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have gone 4-6 over their last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road tilts (15-26-0).
  • The 116.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.3 more points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
  • Memphis is 28-13 against the spread and 34-7 overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 8-2 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • Eight of the Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Los Angeles has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than away (.488, 20-21-0).
  • The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when it scores more than 113 points.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 40-42 25-20 37-45
Lakers 41-41 13-18 44-38

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Point Insights

Grizzlies Lakers
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
34-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-16
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.