Grizzlies vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup in this article.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222.5
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|222.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-4)
|222
|-179
|+150
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|221.5
|-175
|+150
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and concede 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average 234.1 points per game between them, 11.6 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Ja Morant
|27.5
|-105
|26.2
|Desmond Bane
|24.5
|-110
|21.5
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|19.5
|-125
|18.6
|Dillon Brooks
|12.5
|-130
|14.3
|Xavier Tillman
|9.5
|-130
|7.0
