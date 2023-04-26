Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 45.1% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 4-point favorite.
- Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 48-15, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- This season, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 113 points per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are delivering 26 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- So far this year, the Grizzlies are making 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.1% (22nd-ranked) from three-point land.
- Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.
