You can wager on player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG

NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 4.5 (-161) 5.5 (+115) 3.5 (-115)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Mitchell on Wednesday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (28.3).

Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 1.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 9.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240)

Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game are 2.7 more than Wednesday's prop total.

He grabs nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (2.5).

He has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105) 6.5 (-154) 2.5 (+110)

Darius Garland is averaging 21.6 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Garland has pulled down 2.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Garland's assist average -- 7.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Garland averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-125) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (-143)

Wednesday's over/under for Randle is 21.5 points, 3.6 fewer than his season average.

Randle averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 1.6 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Randle's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cavaliers vs. Knicks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-120) 3.5 (+110) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-161)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 23.5 points. That is 0.5 fewer than his season average of 24.

Brunson has grabbed 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Wednesday.

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.