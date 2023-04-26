How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.6 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 38 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks third in MLB, slugging .456.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.
- Atlanta scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (124 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Braves rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 9.6 times per game, the third-worst mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.247).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder (2-0 with a 1.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Elder will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Bryan Hoeing
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
|4/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jose Butto
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kodai Senga
