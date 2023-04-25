The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .267.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (21.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has an RBI in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 13 of 23 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

