Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) face off at TD Garden on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Hawks' Last Game

The Celtics defeated the Hawks, 129-121, on Sunday. Brown scored a team-high 31 points for the Celtics, and added four rebounds and three assists. Young had 35 points, plus three rebounds and 15 assists, for the Hawks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 35 3 15 2 0 4 De'Andre Hunter 27 7 2 1 1 3 Dejounte Murray 23 9 6 1 1 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is producing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he contributes 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the NBA.

The Hawks get 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

John Collins gets the Hawks 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 19.3 2.3 9.2 1.2 0.2 1.1 Dejounte Murray 20.2 5.2 4.7 1.6 0.1 1.6 Clint Capela 9 7.6 0.2 1.1 0.7 0 Saddiq Bey 10.7 4.6 1.8 1.1 0 1.5 Onyeka Okongwu 8.4 6.3 0.8 0.4 1.5 0.2

