The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are dealing with just one player on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Hawks after a 129-121 win in their matchup on Sunday. Jaylen Brown topped the Celtics with 31 points, while Trae Young had 35 for the Hawks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hawks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Hawks are averaging 119.7 points per game, 1.3 more than their season average (118.4).

Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.

The Hawks average 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (fifth in league), and concede 116.3 points per 100 possessions (28th in NBA).

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13 230

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.