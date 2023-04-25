In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Atlanta Hawks.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Trae Young 27.5 -120 26.2 Dejounte Murray 21.5 -125 20.5 Bogdan Bogdanovic 16.5 -105 14.0 De'Andre Hunter 16.5 -105 15.4 Saddiq Bey 12.5 -105 13.8

