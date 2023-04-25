Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (15-8) against the Miami Marlins (12-11) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (2-2) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing will get the nod for the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 13 out of the 20 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is undefeated in five games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 117.

The Braves have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule