Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Edward Cabrera) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 15 hits, batting .250 this season with 12 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 97th in batting average, 15th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in eight of 18 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in eight of 18 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Cabrera (1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.