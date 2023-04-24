Monday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Grizzlies' Ja Morant as players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, 111-101, on Saturday. Davis scored a team-high 31 points for the Lakers, and added 17 rebounds and two assists. Morant had 45 points, plus nine rebounds and 13 assists, for the Grizzlies.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 45 9 13 0 0 6 Desmond Bane 18 5 2 1 0 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 5 0 2 0 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant leads the Grizzlies in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (8.1), and averages 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gets the Grizzlies 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies get 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Dillon Brooks gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 5.5 1.5 0.8 1.7 1.7 Ja Morant 16.1 4.6 5.5 0.6 0.1 1.4 Desmond Bane 17 4.1 3.8 0.5 0.2 2.2 Xavier Tillman 7.4 6.4 1.9 0.7 0.6 0.1 Dillon Brooks 12.6 3.1 1.8 0.7 0.2 1.8

