The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.450), slugging percentage (.557) and OPS (1.007) this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.2% of his games this year (16 of 21), with at least two hits 12 times (57.1%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 61.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (23.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings