The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tillman, in his most recent showing, had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 103-93 win over the Lakers.

Below we will dive into Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.0 11.1 Rebounds 7.5 5.0 7.3 Assists 2.5 1.6 2.1 PRA 19.5 13.6 20.5 PR -- 12 18.4 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Xavier Tillman's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.

The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 32 22 13 3 1 0 0 4/16/2023 22 2 3 3 0 0 1 3/7/2023 32 11 10 2 0 1 4 2/28/2023 32 18 11 2 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tillman or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.