Xavier Tillman NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Lakers - April 22
The Memphis Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman included, square off versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will dive into Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|7.0
|11.1
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.0
|7.3
|Assists
|2.5
|1.6
|2.1
|PRA
|19.5
|13.6
|20.5
|PR
|--
|12
|18.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.1
|0.1
Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.
- The Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.
- On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.
Xavier Tillman vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|32
|22
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|22
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/7/2023
|32
|11
|10
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2/28/2023
|32
|18
|11
|2
|0
|1
|2
