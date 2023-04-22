Eli White Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eli White, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eli White At The Plate (2022)
- White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- White picked up a hit in 34.0% of his games last season (16 of 47), with at least two hits in four of those contests (8.5%).
- He went yard in 6.4% of his games last year (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.222
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.246
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|8
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (32.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.80 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
