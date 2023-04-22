The Memphis Grizzlies, Desmond Bane included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Saturday versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Bane tallied 17 points in his previous game, which ended in a 103-93 win versus the Lakers.

In this piece we'll examine Bane's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.5 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.7 PRA 33.5 30.9 32.7 PR -- 26.5 28 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Desmond Bane's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.1.

Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per contest.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 35 17 4 1 1 0 0 4/16/2023 37 22 5 6 3 0 0 3/7/2023 35 7 5 5 0 1 0 2/28/2023 30 16 5 3 0 1 4 1/20/2023 33 16 8 6 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bane or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.