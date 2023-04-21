You can see player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others on the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-128) 3.5 (+120) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)

Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young's assist average -- 10.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

The 21.5 points prop bet over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more than his scoring average on the season (20.5).

Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).

Murray has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-133) 9.5 (-149) 0.5 (+100)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Clint Capela on Friday is 2.5 less than his scoring average on the season (12.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 11.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Capela averages 0.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-133) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (+125)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 1.1 higher than Friday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

Friday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

