Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-210
|+170
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-5)
|228.5
|-208
|+175
|Tipico
|Celtics (-5.5)
|228.5
|-200
|+170
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, one more point than this matchup's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this season.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Trae Young
|25.5
|-105
|26.2
|Dejounte Murray
|20.5
|-125
|20.5
|De'Andre Hunter
|14.5
|-110
|15.4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|12.5
|-125
|14.0
|John Collins
|11.5
|-130
|13.1
